RAVE to meat cutter John at a supermarket on Bellevue Way Northeast. He was very patient checking reorder lists for what I was looking for. He asked me to call him the next day for when more information was available. To my pleasant surprise, John found me while I was still shopping to tell me when the item would be there. What a pleasure to be treated like that. Thank you.

RANT to car company commercials that show their trucks being driven up steep mountains, spillways, parked on the very edge of a tall cliff, and best of all — being driven along the edge of a cliff. Is this a thing I’m not aware of? Do they really think this is the burning desire of everyone who purchases a truck?