RANT AND RAVE Rave to a gorgeous sunny day so needed to lift our spirits! Rant to the number of people bunched together walking Green Lake. There is no difference between the Green Lake walkers and college students on spring break in Miami Beach. Except for their outfits.

RANT AND RAVE Rave to the closure of bars and nightclubs to stem the spread of the virus. Rant to their alpha male patrons for moving their drunken, obnoxious socializing behaviors into the quiet Kenmore neighborhoods. They were hooting and hollering while gathered around outdoor fire pits, disturbing neighbors late, late into the night. This occurred the first night of the shutdown. Easy to tell it was the bar crowd because it got quiet when they went home at 2 a.m., obviously a habit related to “closing time.”