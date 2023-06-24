RAVE to the students and faculty of a local high school Pacific Islander group that held a festival celebrating their culture. Students prepared traditional dishes for the gathering. As the meal was being served, the fire alarm went off. Attendees had to evacuate as the fire department arrived to investigate. However, the students did not let this deter them. The tables, chairs, sound system, food and drink were all moved to a courtyard and the students continued the program without a hitch. They danced, sang and performed the whole program. Rave to their tenacity and resilience.

RANT to people that park in the street while running into an establishment to pick something up. Double rant for when they leave their car running.

RAVE to a jewelry store and their new flagship store downtown. Their loyalty and support for a strong and vibrant downtown Seattle are to be admired and appreciated.