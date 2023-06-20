RAVE to the stranger at a local cafe who, some months ago, witnessed me helping my mom with a word jumble. My mom is deep in the middle stage of dementia, which is difficult on many levels. This fellow patron must have overheard our attempt to solve the puzzles, with me increasingly giving more hints. And as they walked by, they simply said, “You are a good son.” It’s not always easy and these kind words meant a lot to me. Thank you.

RANT to establishments that play music so loud you can’t hear yourself think. I’m sitting in the lobby of an old, venerable Seattle hotel and the rock music is blaring when what guests would prefer is something a bit more relaxing, or better yet, nothing at all! Same goes for restaurants. I can’t tell you how many times I’ve had to ask to have the music turned down.