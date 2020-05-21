RANT to the restaurant in Puyallup that allowed its employees to deliver carryout food to customers without a mask or gloves, and walk right up to a customer’s car window without leaving any separation. The employees then returned to the restaurant, mingled with other unmasked employees and gathered up additional orders for delivery. Makes me wonder how the restaurant is protecting the food prep and if the customers will pay the price of illness for a takeout meal.

RAVE to the young woman who found my keys in Volunteer Park. She noticed a AAA disk on the key ring, called them and gave her name and number. An employee at AAA looked up my account, called and left me a voicemail, as well as an email informing me of the woman’s contact info. I was so relieved and grateful to the kindness and diligence of these two people! Thank you!