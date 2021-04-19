RAVE to the wonderful woman who took the time to help me find my iPhone after it flew over a bridge while I was trail running with my pup. It was submerged in Coal Creek for several minutes before she reached her hand in the icy water and pulled it out. It still works!

RANT to SDOT for the West Seattle Bridge still being closed. It’s been over a year. There has been no visible progress or progress updates. June 2022 is not soon enough. We can do better. Treat it like the priority that it is.

RAVE to the unsung heroes of the “stop the Asian giant hornet” baiting program happening near our border with British Columbia. The potential impact of a large infestation could be devastating to our bee populations and agriculture. Their work is tedious and potentially dangerous, but vital.