RANT AND RAVE Rant to folks who throw cans, plastic bottles and wrappers, takeout containers, paper cups and napkins out of their car windows and along park pathways. Rave to me for picking up and disposing of this stuff properly on my daily Queen Anne walks.

RAVE AND RANT Rave to Rebecca who helped me out of my predicament when my car stalled at the intersection in front of Chinook’s. She called AAA and arranged for traffic cones to be placed around the vehicle for safety. Many thanks also to the gentleman from Oregon with the rental car for trying to reach AAA and offering to get help, which after several hours arrived. What a birthday it was. Rant to all the drivers who leaned on their horns, testing them, to see if they are working, especially the ones with the enormous trucks.