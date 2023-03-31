RAVE to the two Washington state troopers who were administering aid to an unconscious motorist on Interstate 5. Other aid had not arrived as we passed them and they seemed to be very, very intent on helping the motorist lying on the ground. One was supporting his head and shoulders while the other trooper moved quickly, apparently trying to stabilize the injured man. You are heroes!

RANT to the new parking payment system at a hospital’s specialty center. It requires a cellphone and a valid credit card. I have both. But not everyone does. What are they supposed to do? Not see the doctor? It’s not like there’s street parking nearby.

RAVE to the Seattle Symphony, which recently played happy, joyful music and sent visitors dancing home. Gene Kelley danced on the large screen behind the musicians and filled the auditorium with joy.