RANT to those attending Seattle Symphony concerts who feel compelled to give every concert or guest soloist a raucous standing ovation and who interrupt symphonies and concertos by applauding after every movement. Standing ovations should be reserved for truly exceptional performances only, and applauding between movements is gauche.

RAVE to Jeff’s Auto Repair on Sandpoint Way. Every month, they put fantastic funny stories and quotes on their billboard on both sides. It just brings a smile and often a laugh to read them.

RANT to landscaping companies who get rid of all the dead leaves and leave bare dirt around plants and trees. That’s free compost and mulch — nutrients. You’re starving people’s gardens. It’s as if someone came into your kitchen and blew out all your food. Leave some of the leaves to nourish the garden!