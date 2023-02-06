RAVE to the older adults playing softball on a recent Monday morning at Grass Lawn Park [in Redmond] in the very chilly weather. They’re out there every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, or so it seems.

RANT to the state and city officials who are not in the office when we try to connect. We’ve tried to connect with the Department of Transportation by phone for hours. When an official called back from home, she spoke so rapidly we couldn’t understand. Same with the city concerning water bills! Can our governor or mayor improve hours IN THE OFFICE and training?

RAVE to all the Downtown Ambassadors who work in all kinds of weather and challenging situations to support our downtown neighborhoods. In talking to residents, business owners and visitors, I know that you are appreciated and supported. Thanks again!