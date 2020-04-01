RANT AND RAVE Rave to family and neighbors helping each other out while we fight this virus together. The other day, we shopped for three households. Next time, they will shop for us. (Still no toilet paper, though.) Rant to all the way under 60 folks who took advantage of senior shopping hours the other at the Redmond Fred Meyer and Costco. No efforts at distancing either! You put store management in a hard enforcement spot and you endanger your fellow shoppers.

RAVE to social distancing. It is not only going to help end this nuisance virus more quickly, but it will keep us all safer and healthier. Funny how we cannot seem to keep safe distances when we drive, especially on the freeway, to make ourselves safer. Hmm, how good are you at following directions?