RAVE to an employee in Pioneer Square who came to our rescue the other week. I was with a group of friends walking at Second and James, and my friend stepped off the curb wrong and fell hard onto the crosswalk smashing her knee. She was completely unable to walk. We dragged her back to the sidewalk and I ran to the nearest business, yelling that I was borrowing one of their outdoor chairs for my friend who had just taken a tumble. Within a few minutes, an employee ran over with a glass of water and a bag of ice to quell my friend’s swelling. They then ran for a first aid kit so we could bandage a cut to her hand. With the employee’s help, we were able to get my friend to a safe place so she could get the care she needed.