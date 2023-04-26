RAVE to the staff members at Seattle Rep, including Lois and Sebastian, who ably assisted me (I’m low vision) during my visit to see “Between Two Knees,” and a giant rave to the actors and writers of that production. Unforgettable!

RANT to the life insurance company that runs the same television ad over and over on several channels ad nauseam. Spend some of your advertising millions on benefits to your members.

RANT AND RAVE to Port of Seattle for its maintenance of the Elliott Bay Trail. It’s recently cleared several path-covering puddles and keeps the trail in tiptop shape. Rant to Seattle Parks and Recreation for creating a detour on the Green Lake Trail that’s very unfriendly to small wheels.

RANT to our legislators who want to make it illegal to ticket vehicles with expired license plate tabs (or presumably out-of-state expired tabs). Why then should anyone renew expired tabs?