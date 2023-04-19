RAVE to the new Seattle Convention Center. We attended an event there recently and the expansive windows and views make you feel like you are flying over our beautiful city; it’s stunning. The interior is full of wide aisles and architectural details any Northwesterner would be proud of.

RANT to Tesla drivers. I love your new electric vehicle as much as you do, but please for the love of God and all that is holy calibrate your headlights! You are actually blinding the rest of us out here. Have you not noticed the number of cars flashing their high beams at you?

RANT to all those who walk in the streets with their backs to traffic. Where there are no sidewalks, please walk facing traffic so you can see it coming and get out of the way. The life you save will be your own.