RANT to the condescending driver who scolded cyclists for riding in the BIKE LANE of a public street. Hello? Maybe they were heading to the same destination as you! Cyclists are entitled to ride on virtually all public streets, and just like pedestrians and drivers, they have the right to choose the route. You ought to MYOB.

RAVE to all the entertaining rants that appear in this column. I’m an 11-year-old kid and you people sure have a lot to gripe about. It makes my day!

RAVE to coyotes in Seattle. Coyotes help control disease transmission, keep rodent populations (think mice, rats and rabbits) in check, consume animal carcasses and remove sick animals from the gene pool. Coyote attacks on humans pale in comparison to the 4.5 million dog bites that occur annually in the U.S. Worried about your cats? Keep them inside. This will help protect our bird populations as well since cats are the No. 1 bird killers in the U.S.