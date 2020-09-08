RAVE to the man who followed my car for several miles in his black truck. I thought he was up to no good and tried to lose him, but he persisted. When we finally both stopped, he asked if I knew that both my brake lights were out. Thank you! I’d have never been aware of that dangerous situation without him taking the trouble to alert me.

RANT AND RAVE Rant to gyms that follow only the minimum state COVID-19 safety guidelines and allow their patrons to exercise without masks. Rant to all the able-bodied patrons who do not wear masks because masks are “uncomfortable.” Your selfish behavior endangers everyone and keeps many people from returning to needed exercise. Rave to gyms that require all patrons to wear masks while exercising, with accommodations for those few who truly need an exception.