RANT to expensive resale tickets. I received an email advertising upcoming concerts, including Brandi Carlile in December. All tickets are resale and priced from $281 to $1,057 for each night. I doubt that Brandi or the venue is getting that money and wonder who is? It is time that the city of Seattle/King County put pressure on companies to stop the public gouging of community venues (like has been done for limiting NHL tickets). Please let the public know how we can support getting direct ticket sales back into our hands.

RAVE to SDOT for the recent sweeping of bike lanes on Ravenna. Without acorns, chestnuts, leaves, and branches, biking is so much safer!