RANT to drivers who depend on their cars’ running lights for illumination. Those lights do not turn on taillights and cars at dusk or in the rain are nearly invisible from the rear. The law says to turn on your headlights, not leave it to running lights that also don’t illuminate dashboards.

RAVE that the Ship Canal encampment has finally been cleared! The school kids and the neighborhood feel much safer for it.

RANT to the people who selfishly leave a full car’s space or more between them and the car ahead at stops. You don’t need a full car length for buffer or to get around a stalled vehicle; we have modern steering, a couple of feet suffice. And you leave 10 cars waiting at multiple lights behind you who could be on their way WITH you. This causes blocked intersections, slow traffic and gridlock.