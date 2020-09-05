RAVE to Rhonda in Poulsbo. For the last six months, she has been doing all the grocery shopping for two households with newly diagnosed cancer patients. What a lady!

RANT to neighbors whose workers monopolize the street parking every workday for months. I came home one day and found eight workers’ cars were parked on the street. If you live in the city where street parking is limited, the least you can do is inform your neighbors.

RAVE to the young man who passed by my elderly friend in a wheelchair and me sitting outdoors to get a bit of fresh air. He handed each of us a long-stemmed red rose. This 90-year-old masked woman wants to let him know how extremely grateful we both are. It was such wonderful gesture in the midst of the bad news in the world and brightened our rooms and our hearts.