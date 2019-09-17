RANT to people who rudely yell “down in front” and “sit down” at rock concerts when the bands onstage usually request that the crowds stand up. I was dumbfounded to experience this at a heavy metal concert in Auburn earlier this summer. If you want everyone around you to sit at a rock concert, sit in the back or stick to seeing the symphony.

RAVE to the Burien Hi-Liners Musical Theatre and their cast members for a wonderful production of “Mamma Mia.” It is excellent!!