RAVE to the honest person, and all the staff at King County Metro, who found the wallet that fell out of my coat on the bus, turned it in and kept it safe for my eventual retrieval, with all the cash and cards still in it. Thank you, everyone!

RANT AND RAVE Rant to the city of Seattle for refusing to do anything about the horrible coyote infestation which is creating a significant danger to humans and pets. We have had three menacing encounters in the past week. Rave to the worker in Magnolia who came to my rescue. We were getting attacked, and he responded to my screams. I don’t know what we would have done had he not assisted.

RANT to the vandals who have defaced the series of murals through Sodo. What was once art is now obscured and ruined by selfish, talentless taggers. Leave Seattle’s public art alone!