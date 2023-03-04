RANT to the Seattle-based shipping/warehouse/internet company and its drivers for the volumes of candy and chip bags, water bottles and more scattered at the Tukwila distribution center. All blown east into the close by Duwamish River to pollute the river and kill fish. The company says it is committed to a better environment. Not so.

RAVE to the employees of a theater on Capitol Hill for finding and returning a necklace and pendant lost in the theater on Jan. 28. This was a Christmas gift to my wife and just four weeks later it was gone — somewhere. We searched the house, the car and called all places we could remember visiting. One call was left at the theater describing this very small item that must have dropped into the seats during the show. I got a call a week later on Feb. 9, saying they had found it. What a delightful, emotional surprise. Thank you.