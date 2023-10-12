RANT to people who end long-term relationships over text. I respect your choice, yet it was rude, mean and gutless. Qualities you’ve not exhibited before this.

RANT AND RAVE Rave to the local hardware store that lets you pay for your bags of garden soil and then loads them into your car for you. Rant to them for failing to inform or warn customers that because of the recent rain, their uncovered storage area allowed the bags to become saturated. These bags drained into the interior of my trunk and left a terrible mess.

RANT to sports announcers who feel they need to inform us Every. Single. Time. there is a “back shoulder catch,” as if this is something new and exciting that’s just been invented and is difficult to do. How do you catch a ball on your back shoulder when you’re facing the passer? I’ve yet to see this.