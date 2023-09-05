RAVE to Bellevue Golf Course for the friendly and helpful pro shop staff and to the groundskeepers, who keep this heavily used facility in tiptop shape. Thank you!

RANT to the manufacturers who use plastic containers that are recyclable, but then put a plastic shrink-wrapped label on that is not recyclable. No wonder people don’t recycle the way they should! Most people don’t even realize that if the label is not removed, the container is not recyclable. Not to mention that if they did, they would not take the time and effort to remove that label.

RAVE to the people who raved about garbage haulers and postal carriers. Gratitude check.

RANT AND RAVE Rave to Golden Gardens for being a dog-free beach. Rant that no one enforces it and you have to look where you step on the beach and deal with being surrounded by dogs and their excrement!