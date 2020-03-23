RAVE to the great people who are helping others, including the kind woman who picked up my costs at the Franz Bakery Outlet in Everett. As I was running around tracking down supplies for a weekly homeless feeding program, a very nice woman picked up the entire total for the bread and chips to go in the sack lunches. It had been a long week, tracking down everything needed for the week’s meal. Thank you for generosity and kindness.

RANT to those who drive with their dogs on their laps. Not only is this a potential distraction for you, but it also impedes your ability to react quickly should you need to swerve away from another car. Also, imagine what will happen to your dear pup if your airbag deploys! You’re endangering yourself, others and your dog, so stop!