RANT to woodburning. A cozy fireplace emits the same dirty, toxic chemicals as wildfires in the Cascades, and the impacts on your neighbors who breathe that smoke is just as bad. If you burn wood inside or outside, fireplace or woodstove, smoker or fire pit, you’re creating hazardous air quality.

RAVE to the Great Wheel, an ongoing nightly delight with colorful designs celebrating our sports teams, holidays and local events. While some may criticize any waterfront lights, many thanks for being a good neighbor to celebrate Seattle spirit!

RANT to anyone who complains about people using woodstoves! We’re on a fixed income and our woodstove is our only source of heat! After it was so warm then suddenly so cold, my husband wanted to use the stove. I told him no because I felt guilty to do so because I have a health issue that the smoke exacerbates. But we were cold even after the multiple sweaters and blankets.