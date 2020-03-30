RANT AND RAVE Rant to the young people who think this is a school vacation and hang out in groups. Rant also to their parents for allowing this. I know these people are bored, but I don’t want to die because they think they won’t. STAY HOME. Rave to all those who are staying home and to the many people who are helping others through this horror.

RAVE to the local meteorologist who comes up with clever ways to simply say, “It’s going to rain!”

RANT to all the walkers and joggers on the paths in our parks who are making no effort to stay six feet away from others. The other the weekend, I was passed very closely by joggers coming up behind me. What is it about six feet you don’t get?