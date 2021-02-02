RAVE to The Everett Clinic in Mill Creek for their highly efficient vaccination program. We had a 5:20 appointment to receive the Moderna vaccine. They called around 3 to see if we could come in early. We left our North Seattle home and because of their friendly efficiency, the line moved quickly and we were back home in about an hour. Relieved to get the vaccination and thankful for the courteous staff.

RANT to the helicopter pilot who was flying around the homes of Crest Airpark for at least half an hour. I was with my mom doing yardwork and we couldn’t have a conversation or peace. I realize it’s an airpark, but airplanes take off or land and the noise is gone. I’m sensory sensitive and loud incessant noises make me very anxious. I had to go inside the house and my mom ended up with a headache.