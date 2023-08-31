RAVE to Seattle Public Utilities for free and easy scheduling on its website to recycle Styrofoam blocks. Logged on, signed up and the packaging for my new window air conditioning unit was efficiently recycled!

RANT to the accident attorneys whose commercials make having an accident sound like winning the lottery. Any accident worth hundreds of thousands of dollars has to be life-changing, and not in a good way.

RAVE to the radiology desk clerk at the Seattle VA Medical Center. They welcome everyone with positive energy, calls them brother or sister, thanks them for their service and gives a warm and genuine smile. Their attention and care for my father were the highlight of our MRI morning.

RANT AND RAVE Rant to ice cream headaches. I didn’t even take that big of a bite! Rave to when ice cream headaches go away. Nothing in the world feels better.