RAVE to the Swedish Cherry Hill employee who bought lunch for me. I am an employee, too, but currently on an unpaid leave of absence. Your kind gesture meant a lot to me.

RANT to the new neighbors who held a large, long weekend, family gathering in their home during the pandemic. Rant to me for feeling like I could not speak up against it. I fear for their safety and that of their extended connections.

RANT AND RAVE to the person or persons who took our “please vote” signs that we had placed around the neighborhood. Really? Don’t you want people to vote? Rave to the folks who have voted early in Washington as well as other states! PLEASE VOTE!