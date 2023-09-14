RAVE to the nice person at customer service at the Safeway in Fairwood and their friend for finding my ring on Sunday, Sept. 3. It was loose and fell off while I was grocery shopping and I didn’t notice until I was paying for my groceries. I looked through all the aisles but couldn’t find it. I gave the person in customer service my cell number and they called me back a few hours later and said they had found my ring. I went back to Safeway to get my ring and offered a reward but they wouldn’t accept it. Thank you so much for finding it! I will definitely pay it forward.

RANT to drivers who weave left and right repeatedly, only correcting when they hit bumps in the road. Please stop! We see that you’re texting and you may kill someone with your distracted driving.