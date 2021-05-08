RANT to Haggen grocery store in Burlington. While shopping recently, we saw two shoppers who were not together walking around without masks on. When speaking to an employee about this, we were told it is hard to enforce mask wearing. No wonder our COVID-19 numbers aren’t where they should be! Come on, people. Act respectfully and responsibly!

RAVE to all the people who saved our puppy when she slipped out of her harness and ran into the street by the Redmond skatepark. Drivers stopped and waited patiently, and passersby helped call her out of the intersection. You turned what could have been a day of tragedy into a reminder of our neighbors’ goodwill and kindness.

RANT to Sounders season-ticket holders for their ridiculous greed in reselling tickets.