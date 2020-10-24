RANT AND RAVE Rant to the driver of the white sedan that jumped the curb and drove on the sidewalk along Aurora Avenue to get to the ballot drop box at the Shoreline Park & Ride. That was reckless and dangerous. Rave to the person for voting (just please use one of the normal entrances the next time).

RAVE to the women behind me at Fred Meyer in Maple Valley the other day. As a retiree on a fixed income, I was arguing with the pharmacist on the cost of my medication. She heard the conversation and paid the entire amount of $285! She took off as I was saying thank you. She did mention I looked like her father-in-law that had passed away. A simple thank you does not express my sincere appreciation to her!