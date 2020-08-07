RAVE to the gentleman who jump-started my car when the battery died in stalled traffic on I-90 near Cle Elum recently. I won’t ever forget your kindness in coming to my aid!

RANT to the person who picked up two expensive paddle boards within minutes after they flew off our car roof on eastbound I-90, and before the state troopers could get there, which they did less than seven minutes later (kudos to them!) Thank goodness no one was hurt. You also endangered yourself and others! I hope you took them because you need to pay rent or feed your family and not out of dishonesty.

RAVE to my kind and thoughtful neighbor who, when she hears about someone in need of encouragement during this pandemic, sends them a beautiful handmade card. She is a true Seattle treasure.