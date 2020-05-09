RANT to families that are not social distancing their kids from others. Including those families from Western Washington that come to weekend homes in Central and Eastern Washington and don’t wear masks or social distance.

RAVE to the O’Reilly employee who not only helped me, but took the time to teach me how to change my car’s taillight last summer. My husband had recently left my girls and I, and I was overwhelmed by trying to figure out how to do it. When the other taillight went out this week I was able to confidently change it by myself. Thank you for showing me kindness and empowering me.

RANT to the group of people having an evening tailgate party in the First Baptist Church parking lot. Seven cars, off-leash barking dogs, no social distancing and no face masks. I wonder what they are thinking, but I’m afraid that they just weren’t.