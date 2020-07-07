RANT to businesses who do not enforce mask-wearing with their employees or customers. I go to a business because I see signage or information on their website listing all of the safety measures they are taking to protect their customers. It is disheartening to get to that business and see that they are most definitely not doing what they advertise that they are. Businesses are doing themselves a disservice by not enforcing the mask-wearing. I’m not going to risk my health so that I can get an espresso or buy groceries at a particular store.

RAVE to the people who live in my West Seattle neighborhood for putting encouraging signs on their fence. Paper hearts encased in plastic sleeves that say “Calm,” “Endurance,” “Compassion,” “Gratitude” and many more, inspire my morning walk every day. Thank you!