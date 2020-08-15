RANT to Seattle-area charitable organizations who close their donation sites without prior notice. A brief note on a web page stating that you are closed would save many fruitless round trips to your site.

RAVE to the young man at the Wedgwood post office parking lot who unlocked my steering wheel and ignition with a few deft moves the other day. Thanks for the assistance and learning experience.

RANT AND RAVE Rant to whomever called the police when our block closed off part of our street to safely watch a Mariners game outside (socially distanced with masks on) on a big screen. Rave to the SPD officers who responded politely and respectfully, and let us carry on with our plan. Rave also to the Seattle Mariners for trouncing the Rangers! Great game!