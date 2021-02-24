RAVE to our neighbor Kelly who came over and began shoveling snow from our driveway and walkway leading to the front porch. She did this after clearing her own driveway and sidewalk. My wife and I are in our late 70s with health issues and greatly appreciate your help. Also, a big rave to all of you who have offered help these past couple of years when my wife tripped and fell on the front lawn, breaking both arms.

RANT AND RAVE Rave to grocery store customers who allow others to go ahead of them in line if that next person has just one item to purchase. Rant to customers who use the 10 items or less express lanes despite their cart being full.