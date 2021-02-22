RAVE to the Bellevue snowplow that came by my house and not once, but twice, honked the horn to the absolute thrill and delight of my children. The driver made their entire day (both times they came running into the house to tell me about it with enormous smiles on their faces) and proved that the hand/arm signal for horn honking continues to be passed from generation to generation.

RANT to advertisers that spend 20 minutes blathering about their company or product and say nothing until the very end, prior to which they lost me.

RAVE to all the staff running the vaccine clinic at Seattle Children’s hospital last week. They were allowing people who couldn’t make their weekend appointments because of the snow to come last Monday, so there was an extra load for all. However, they handled us all calmly and professionally. Best of all, we got Scooby-Doo Band-Aids.