RAVE to the kind stranger who anonymously covered the entire tab for my family’s dinner on the patio at a Ballard cafe last month. Thank you! We were there to watch a beautiful sunset and bring some magic to an otherwise difficult day. Your generosity lifted our spirits more than you could know.

RANT to my phone company. They announced that there will be an extra $1 monthly “paper bill fee” beginning in January. Needless to say, that is an excellent idea to encourage online billing, however, what about the people, mostly seniors, who do not have access to the internet? It does not seem fair, and seems petty for a big company like this one.

RAVE to the person yesterday on Snoqualmie Parkway who abruptly pulled off to the side of the road to hug a distraught person in desperate need of comfort.