RAVE to the cashier at the waterfront coffee shop who was so kind and even offered me a cookie when I was overwhelmed by embarrassing and uncontrollable tears as I tried to place my order after a horrible morning at work. It was humiliating to be crying and I was so touched by the kindness and understanding.

RANT to shoppers who bring their nonservice dogs into grocery stores. You may enjoy them, but other shoppers don’t like seeing them sniffing around where they don’t belong.

RAVE to the valets at a downtown Seattle hotel for calling me a taxi even though I wasn’t a guest, and for running after me with the pasta salad I’d inadvertently left at their desk.

RANT to manufacturers that no longer include an instruction manual with their product. Not everyone has access to the internet and/or a printer. Charge an extra dollar or two and include written directions!