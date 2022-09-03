By

RAVE to the Seattle and Bothell post offices. We received a letter from our grandson addressed to “Grandma and Grandpa” and then our last name. Oddly, there was no stamp on the envelope, but the post offices sent it anyway. Many, many thanks.

RANT to my new neighbors who leave their recycling, garbage and yard waste bins out. They are always overflowing and never get put away after pickup. I’m sure the crows love this!

RANT to the delivery driver who is required to get a signature at the address of delivery who instead signs any old name so he can make the delivery to any address, not necessarily the correct one. This is the second time it has happened now. The first signature was “Rachel H.” and the latest was “Aken.” Neither of who have ever lived here.

