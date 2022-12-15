RAVE to the wonderful people who surprised three ladies in their 80s and 90s by anonymously paying for their meals at a restaurant on the waterfront! This was a special reunion for us as longtime friends who had not seen each other since before the pandemic. After enjoying a wonderful meal together and the beautiful view, we were totally surprised to learn from the waitress that our bill had been paid by another couple dining in the restaurant. We will never forget this act of generosity!

RANT to the driver of a gray sports car on West Mercer Way on Nov. 30 during a heavy downpour of snow and rain. While I was clearing the storm drain, you cluelessly went speeding by, sending up a giant wave of freezing slush to soak me to the skin. Congratulations, your thoughtless actions perpetuated a great stereotype!