RAVE to Microsoft and all its friendly employee volunteers who made my vaccination so efficient and pleasant at their Redmond Conference Center. You all rock!

RANT AND RAVE Rave to the unselfish person who took the time to cancel their vaccine appointment, opening up a slot that I was very lucky to find online after two days of searching. Rant to others who don’t make the effort to cancel their vaccine appointment if they know they can’t make it.

RAVE to Kaiser Permanente for their organization and scheduling system. We were due to get our second shot on Saturday, but because of the snow they rescheduled it for Monday and let us know by both email and a phone message. Kudos to them.