RAVE to Costco employees and shoppers. I took advantage of senior hour at Costco and want to give a shoutout to the employees for making this an enjoyable trip. Two people were sanitizing carts, the shelves were stocked and the checkout area was taped off indicating 6 feet spacing. Also, everyone in line and shopping was leaving plenty of room.

RANT to shoppers who are still not distancing themselves. How does anyone not know the current directions we are living with? Whether it’s other shoppers or those on the front lines serving you, please keep 6 feet back!

RANT AND RAVE Rave to grocery stores that offer free sanitizing wipes or spray as you go in. Rant to the inconsiderate shoppers who drop the wipes on the floor or leave them on shelves or in carts instead of throwing them away. Don’t the grocery workers have enough to do without having to clean up after you?