RAVE to the kind young man manning the front gate at the Dinosaur Adventure event at the Washington State Fairgrounds the other day. When we were driving through the exhibits, my 18-month-old granddaughter threw her new rain boot out the car window. We did not notice until we had left the fairgrounds. The young man drove his cart through the exhibit and jubilantly returned to us bearing her new boot! Thank you so much!

RANT to all of the owners, tenants and renters of condo units who don’t follow the rules and regulations set forth by the property management and homeowners association. We strive to make this our own community for the betterment of all living here. This is not apartment living. If you can’t follow or refuse to follow the rules and regulations then move out!