RAVE to Brian at Aegis of Kent! This incredible man has led his selfless, tireless and courageous team through a truly harrowing year. They have made it their personal mission to not only protect my mom and her friends but provide a level of compassion usually reserved for family. I am overwhelmed by their generosity and for the family they have created for their residents.

RANT to those who did not clear snow from the sidewalk on the street side of their property, especially large organizations like universities.

RAVE to Amazon driver Devin in Shoreline who upon seeing me struggle with a large leather chair said, “Do you need help?” and just picked it up and put it in the car to be delivered to our grandson. There is nothing more attractive in a person as initiative and kindness. Thank you, Devin.