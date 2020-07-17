RANT to people who insist they have to blow up fireworks at the risk of personal injury, property damage, fires and the pets that run away from the noise. At least you can clean up the mess left in the street because eventually, it will get washed into our storm drains contributing to our already polluted environment. Maybe next time you can spend your money on something more important like food and paying your bills.

RAVE to the good Samaritan, Philip, on Queen Anne Hill who helped my 78-year-old father after he fell on the sidewalk. Philip helped my dad to his feet, brought him into his own home, cleaned and bandaged up his nose and drove my dad home. Our family is so thankful for Philip’s grace, bravery and kindness. We know Dad’s speedy recovery is in part due to his quick attention.