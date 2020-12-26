RAVE to all the neighbors in Arbor Heights for your beautiful Christmas light displays, way more than in past years. We all need this reminder of hope and light.

RANT to the Laurelhurst trainer and neighborhood women who use the public park for their “boot camp,” running in a pack on the narrow trail, maskless and refusing to offer 6 feet of space to their fellow humans.

RAVE to Jordan at the Tukwila Costco for telling a shopper at the checkout to put his mask on. Which he did, though not without grumbling.

RANT to the two older women who walk in Lincoln Park every morning without masks and three to five dogs off leash. The dogs roam far and wide and I’ve yet to see either of the women scoop the poop that I have seen their dogs deposit.