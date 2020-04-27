RAVE to Hi-Liners Musical Theatre in Burien. My 5-year-old is like a whole different kid after her weekly Zoom theater class. The improv, imagination and fun teacher Allison brings to the group gives our daughter an important creative outlet, and big smiles to our whole family during quarantine.

RANT to the woman at the West Seattle post office on Tuesday morning who strode into the office area, passing four other people (three of them seniors) waiting patiently for their turn in the marked-off spaces, so she could drop her letter on the counter and not wait. No mask on and proud of her behavior. Thanks for risking all of us while WE protected you!

RANT AND RAVE Rave to those adhering to social distancing at the grocery store and pharmacy. By wearing masks, abiding by one-way aisles and keeping a 6-foot distance, you’re helping to flatten the curve. Rant to those who flout such precautions, selfishly thinking only of themselves. Shame on you.